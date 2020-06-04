Report: Yehuda Glick assaulted by Arabs in East Jersualem

Former Knesset member Yehuda Glick was assaulted by Arabs in East Jerusalem and evacuated to Shaare Zedek Medical Center according to a Channel 13 News report. Glick had apparently gone to the area in order to pay a condolence call on the family of a special needs young Arab who was mistaken for a terrorist and killed accidentally by Israeli security forces.

Glick is a Temple Mount acitvist who was the target of an assassination attempt six years ago when he was shot four times in the chest by an Arab resident of Abu Tor, a Jerusalem neighborhood.