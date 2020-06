18:56 Reported News Briefs Sivan 12, 5780 , 04/06/20 Sivan 12, 5780 , 04/06/20 Norman Lamm: 'One of the choicest fruits of American Jewry' In parting from Rabbi Norman Lamm who passed away early this week at the age of 93, chairman of the Rav Kook Home and Museum Rabbi Yohanan Fried called the former president of Yeshiva University "one of the choicest fruits of American Jewry. Although he was a great student of Rabbi Soloveitchek, Rabbi Lamm's greatness was even more apparent as a leader," Rabbi Fried said. ► ◄ Last Briefs