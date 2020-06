18:23 Reported News Briefs Sivan 12, 5780 , 04/06/20 Sivan 12, 5780 , 04/06/20 Report: Mininstry of Education to expand summer school for K-4 The Ministry of Education will expand summer school this year for children in kindergarten through fourth grade according to a report from Channel 12 News. Summer school activities for these children will continue into the month of August. ► ◄ Last Briefs