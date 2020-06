18:16 Reported News Briefs Sivan 12, 5780 , 04/06/20 Sivan 12, 5780 , 04/06/20 Hadassah Medical Center: Return to 1,000's of daily tests for Covid-19 Haddasah Medical Center has announced that labs throughout Israel have the capacity once again to administer thousands of daily tests for the coronavirus. ► ◄ Last Briefs