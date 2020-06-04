11,000 letters demand removal of Dua Lipa songs from Army Radio

11,000 letters to Defense Minister Benny Gantz have demanded that the Army Radio station remove Dua Lipa songs from its musical fare. Lipa has 45 million followers on her Instagram account and her recent attacks on Israel included the following: “The big bad tough guys of the IDF thoroughly enjoy beating and shooting children.”

The protest against playing Lipa's songs has been coordinated by the Im Tirtzu non-governmental organization, whose mission is "to combat the campaign of de-legitimization against the State of Israel and to provide responses to post-Zionist and anti-Zionist phenomena."