'Rare opportunity to return our boys'

Citing "a rare opportunity due to the coronavirus to return our boys" from Gaza, a two kilometer march bearing signs with this message was held today in Jerusalem.

The marchers referred to reports that Hamas has requested Israeli government assistance in coping with the coronavirus in exchange for return of the bodies of Oron Shaul and Hadar Goldin who were killed in Operation Protective Edge in Gaza six years ago, as well as the release of Avera Mengitsu, an Israeli with mental health issues, and Hisham Shaaban A-Sayed, a resident of the Bedouin city of Hura.