Former DM Bennett: 'Gantz must stop payments to terrorists'

Former Defense Minister Naftali Bennett slammed the decision of incoming Defense Minister Benny Gantz to cancel the order that had stopped payments to terrorists who murdered Jews.

"Gantz has restored payments to murderers of thousands of Israelis, including members of the Vogel family, the Hankin couple, Uri Ansbacher, and others," Bennet wrote on Twitter. "He was alarmed by the experts' warnings; that's my assessment of what happened.

"Now this needs to be fixed. Gantz simply has to reissue the order to stop the payments. It's a minister's decision. Twenty minutes of work. No cabinet meeting is required. If Gantz does not do this, Prime Minister Netanyahu must do so. Netanyahu, give the order,” Bennett concluded.