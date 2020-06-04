|
16:42
Reported
News BriefsSivan 12, 5780 , 04/06/20
Revival of industrial development in Samaria
With the reopening of economic activity, the accelerated industrial deveolpment in Samaria that was underway before the outbreak of Covid-19 is gaining steam once again.
Yesterday (Wednesday) government officials responsible for business and industrial development met in Samaria. They visited the new industrial area currently being built which will provide employment for residents of the community of Emanuel whose population is expected to double in size in the near future.
Last Briefs