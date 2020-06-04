Report: Anti-sovereignty march in Tel Aviv banned due to coronavirus

The police have banned a protest march against sovereignty that was being planned for Saturday night in Tel Aviv due to the coronavirus regulations. The demonstration organizers -Jews and Arabs - were asked to refrain from posting on social media ahead of the planned demonstration in order to limit the number of participants according to a report from the Haaretz website.

At a meeting at the Lev Tel Aviv police station, the organizers were told that no protest marches are presently permitted as a public health order forbids them.