16:13 Reported News Briefs Sivan 12, 5780 , 04/06/20 Sivan 12, 5780 , 04/06/20 Rioting Democratic cities. Chaos, or coordinated mayhem? Read more It has nothing to do with the victim. It has everything to do with trying to overturn a Trump Republican presidency. Op-ed. ► ◄ Last Briefs