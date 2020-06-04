Worldwide data: A second wave of the coronavirus is now here

Worldwide date on the spread of the coronavirus confirm the arrival of a second wave of Covid-19.

The data from the past week raises a strong concern that Israel is on a direct path to a new outbreak, after controlling for the virus and flattening the infection curve to where only a few new cases were being reported each day.

Even before the Shavuot holiday, a virus outbreak hot spot was discovered at the Gymnasium High School in Jerusalem and during the holiday it became clear that over a hundred students from the school were infected with the coronavirus. In addition, at the time of this writing, students or teachers in at least 40 schools, totaling about 220 new infections had been reported, leading to the closure of these schools.