George Floyd infected with coronavirus at time of death

An autopsy of George Floyd revealed that he was infected with the coronavirus at the time of his death. Floyd's death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer has sparked riots throughout the United States.

According to the Hennepin County Medical Institute, Floyd underwent a Covid-19 test on April 3 for which he tested positive. The virus was still in his blood at the time of his death about eight weeks later.

The medical examiners concluded that there was no connection between Floyd's death by strangulation and the coronavirus for which he had been asymptomatic.