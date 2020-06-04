Special assistance to employees in tourism industry sectors needed

The chairman of the General Federation of Labor Arnon Bar-David has asked for special assistance for employees in the tourism industry sectors of hotels, aviation, and private travel. The request was made in a letter sent to incoming Minister of Finance Yisrael Katz.

Bar-David stated that these industries require special assistance since they were the first to be harmed by the coronavirus and, according to all estimates, will be the last to return to full acitvity.