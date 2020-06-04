|
15:07
Reported
News BriefsSivan 12, 5780 , 04/06/20
Incoming finance min. and Gov. of Bank of Israel have first meeting
The incoming Minister of Finance Yisrael Katz and the Governor of the Bank of Israel Professor Amir Yaron held their first working meeting today.
At the meeting, the two discussed the state of the Israeli economy, the various tools needed to support the economy in dealing with the implications of the Corona virus, and the steps needed to restore the economy to long-term growth.
