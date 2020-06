14:57 Reported News Briefs Sivan 12, 5780 , 04/06/20 Sivan 12, 5780 , 04/06/20 2 youths arrested for damaging Palestinian olive trees Kan News reports that two 16-year-old youths have been indicted for breaking off branches from olive trees last month, in Palestinian olive groves near the Israeli town of Bat Ayin in the Judean Hills. ► ◄ Last Briefs