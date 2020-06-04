'It's Netanyahu who's getting sovereignty done'

MK Kathrin Shitrit (Likud) has attacked the heads of the Yamina party for their stance on sovereignty, claiming that they are engaging in pure politics rather than being ideologically motivated.

"After Bennett and Shaked attempted to seize control of Religious Zionism, an attempt which ended in disaster in the first round of elections [when the New Right party failed to cross the electoral threshold], now they're trying something different in Judea and Samaria," she said.

"The electorate didn't put its faith in Yamina, and even if they had, they would have taken a back seat [to Bennett's and Shaked's own aspirations]. In any case, the right wing preferred to lend its support to the 36 representatives elected from the Likud party who were chosen in a democratic process. I understand that sitting in the opposition creates a perceived need to make provocations, but at the end of the day, it's Prime Minister Netanyahu who is getting sovereignty done, together with the Likud movement."