UN condemns Philippines drugs policy as 'permission to kill' by police

A report commissioned by the UN expresses sharp criticism of President Rodrigo Duterte and his government, for policies amounting to "permission to kill" in the Philippines' effort to crack down on drug dealers.

The BBC notes that official figures that show over 8,000 people killed since Duterte took office four years ago are contradicted by other figures that place the death toll at around 25,000.

Philippines police do not need search or arrest warrants when raiding homes in search of drugs, and suspects are often intimidated or threatened into making confessions, the report states.