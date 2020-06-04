Iran sees huge rise of virus cases, possibly due to wider testing

Health authorities in Iran have reported 3,574 new cases of coronavirus, the highest daily count since the outbreak began in the country in February, The Guardian reports.

Nonetheless, Iran has been easing restrictions designed to curb the spread of the virus, and a spokesman from the country's Health Ministry said that the increase in the number of confirmed cases could simply be a result of wider testing.

This theory is borne out by the fact that the death toll has not risen significantly in the same period of time. 59 people are reported to have died in the last day, for a total of 8,071 since the outbreak of the epidemic.

Iran has conducted more than a million tests so far, and 164,270 people have tested positive.