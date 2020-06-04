MDA donates 2 defibrillators to northern city of Tzfat

MDA has donated two defibrillators to the city of Tzfat. One device was placed in the Old City and the other in the plaza outside the municipality building.

This is part of a national project undertaken by MDA to place defibrillators in locations across the country. Head of MDA, Eli Bin, said: "MDA continues to expand its project of placing defibrillators across the country, which can save lives. Residents with access to a defibrillator can now provide medical assistance to someone suffering from cardiac arrest, even without expert knowledge ... I would like to thank the Tzfat municipality and Mayor Shuki Ohana, for their cooperation."