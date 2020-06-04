Pedestrian knocked down by vehicle in Givatayim

An ambulance crew from United Hatzalah has treated a 65-year-old man in Givatayim, after he was knocked down by a vehicle, sustaining moderate injuries.

Yosef Akler, a volunteer with United Hatzalah, related: "Two vehicles and a pedestrian were involved in the incident. We provided first aid at the scene to a pedestrian who sustained injuries to his limbs and upper body. Due to the nature of the incident, fire fighters were also involved in extracting people from the vehicles."