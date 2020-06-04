MK Karhi: Pay no attention to internat'l pressure when fighting terror

MK Dr. Shlomo Karhi (Likud) has asked MK Tzvi Hauser, head of the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Security Committee, to open an urgent discussion on the Defense Minister's decision to suspend the order preventing the transfer of funds to Palestinian security prisoners and families of terrorists.

The order to freeze bank accounts in Palestinian banks that were being used for such transfers was made during the tenure of the previous Defense Minister, Naftali Bennett, and has now been suspended for 45 days by the current Defense Minister, Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz, citing the "sensitivity" of the issue and a need to "review" it.

Karhi stressed the essential nature of the order in fighting terrorism, and said that "international pressure should not be brought to bear on such an issue, nor should it be taken into account."