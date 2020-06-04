Worker killed in accident on Kibbutz Kerem Shalom

A worker in his forties has been killed in Kibbutz Kerem Shalom in a work-related accident.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Roni Kissin was one of the first responders at the scene. "Together with other medical personnel, I performed CPR on the man after an industrial lawnmower fell on him. Unfortunately, after a lengthy attempt to resuscitate him, he was pronounced dead at the scene due to the severity of the injuries that he had sustained."