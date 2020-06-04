MK Hendel calls for official recognition of Lebanon war

Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel has called on the government to take concrete steps toward official recognition of the war in Lebanon as one of Israel's battles.

"I have asked my fellow party member Tzvi Hauser to hold a discussion in the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee in order to advance the recognition of the war in Lebanon as one of Israel's battles," Hendel said.

"Now, twenty years after our exit from Lebanon, the time has come to salute the tens of thousands of soldiers who fought in the Security Zone, people of my generation who fought there and suffered grave losses. That war was instrumental in forming me as a Israeli and Zionist fighter, as was the case for tens of thousands of others," he noted.