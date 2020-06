13:28 Reported News Briefs Sivan 12, 5780 , 04/06/20 Sivan 12, 5780 , 04/06/20 Highway 90 reopened between Yahel & Paran junctions Highway 90 has reopened to traffic from the Yahel junction to the Paran junction. It was previously closed following a vehicle explosion. ► ◄ Last Briefs