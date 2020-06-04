Wall Street, Banks donate more than 5x more to Biden than Trump

The US Center for Responsive Politics, a nonpartisan organization, has reported that "securities" industry employees (a "close proxy" for Wall Street) and the country's biggest banks have donated far more money to Joe Biden's campaign than they have to Donald Trump's.

Breitbart News notes that over the years, Wall Street and the big banks have skewed more to the left and the disparity in donations now is quite striking.

According to the report "securities" have donated almost $30 million to the Biden campaign, as opposed to just $6 million to that of Trump. Employees at four firms (J.P.Morgan Chase, Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, and Goldman Sachs) have donated a total of just over half a million dollars to Biden's campaign, and just under $100,000 to Trump, less than 20% of what they have given to Biden.