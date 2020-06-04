Knesset Coronavirus committee head calls for all MKs to be tested

Head of the Knesset's Coronavirus Committee, Yifat Shasha-Biton, has demanded that the Knesset immediately test all MKs for coronavirus, following the announcement by MK Samy Abu Shahadeh that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

"A swift response is critical in order to stop the chain of infections," Biton said. "I call on the Health Ministry to conduct immediate testing on all those who work in the Knesset and who came into contact with Abu Shahadeh."