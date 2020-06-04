Poll: 57% of Americans think anger fuelling riots is 'fully justified'

A poll commissioned by Monmouth University reveals a high level of support for the rioting that has overtaken much of the United States in recent days, Breitbart News reports.

58% of respondents with a college degree expressed the opinion that the riots are "fully" or "partially justified." In the general public, 17% of respondents said that the actions of rioters - including actions such as burning down a police precinct - are fully justified, and another 37% said that they are partially justified.

38% of those polled said that rioters' actions were "not at all justified," but a clear majority of those polled (57%) agreed that the anger that has fuelled the protests is fully justified.