Knesset committee decides on study to trace Abu Shahadeh's contacts

he Director-General of the Knesset, Albert Sahrovitz, held a meeting this morning with various officials to discuss the implications for the Knesset following the positive diagnosis of MK Samy Abu Shahadeh for coronavirus.

At the meeting, which was also attended by a representative of the Health Ministry, it was decided that an epidemiological study would be conducted within the Knesset, making use of security camera footage to determine who may have come into contact with Abu Shahadeh, and that other places the MK visited would also be investigated. Once the study's results are published, further steps will be taken.