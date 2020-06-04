President calls for rhetoric surrounding sovereignty to be toned down

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin has called for the tone of the argument over sovereignty to be calmed down, saying that the inflated rhetoric is not achieving anything.

"We are all brothers," Rivlin said, "and we should remember that now, too. This harsh rhetoric is damaging to all of us. We should not shy away from tough questions or criticism - people should not be silenced. But we should be putting an end to incitement. We can disagree - yes. We can argue - most certainly. But verbal attacks, mockery, and insults have to stop."

Rivlin noted that his experience in the past has shown him the need to tone down rhetoric: "I remember well the days of the Oslo Accords, of the Disengagement. I recall how difficult it was for us to heal from the fractures in society that resulted from those processes. And from this perspective, I say now: Enough!"