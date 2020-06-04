Moshe Green 'appointed to a position specially created for him'

The Movement for Quality Government has sent an urgent letter to both Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit and interim Police Commissioner Motti Cohen, asking them to open an inquiry into the appointment of Moshe Green, head of the Tzomet party, to a role in public services, following the withdrawal of his candidacy in the elections for the 23rd Knesset.

"The post that Green has been appointed to does not actually exist," the letter points out. "The fact that someone is being appointed to a post that seems to have been created especially for him, without oversight, indicates that a political deal lies at the root of this, a deal signed onto by the Prime Minister and that involves political bribery."