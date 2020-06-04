Former MI6 head: Covid-19 contains 'inserted sections'

A former head of MI6 (UK intelligence agency) has told The Telegraph that he has seen "important" new evidence indicating that the coronavirus pandemic escaped from a Chinese laboratory.

According to Sir Richard Dearlove, scientists investigating the genetic sequencing of the virus have identified "inserted sections placed on the SARS-CoV-2 Spike surface," that make the virus "different from any other Sars" that has been studied, and that also make a search for a vaccine potentially more challenging.

"Look at the stories ... of the attempts by the [Chinese] leadership to lockdown any debate about the origins of the pandemic and the way people have been arrested or silenced," Dearlove said, adding that he believed the leak was "an accident," but that when China realized what had happened, they deliberately allowed the virus to spread unimpeded throughout the world.