Hong Kong residents to mark 31st anniversary of Tiananmen Square

31 years after the Chinese government cracked down on pro-democracy protesters in Tiananmen Square, tens of thousands of Hong Kong residents are planning to mark the event's anniversary, The Guardian reports.

The date is marked every year by a candlelit vigil, but this year, coronavirus restrictions being in effect, organizers are planning to gather in groups of eight and light candles at a central location, livestreaming the event.

Rights groups claim that the government is using the pandemic as an excuse to limit freedom of expression, noting that religious gatherings are permitted and other public venues have also recently been allowed to reopen.