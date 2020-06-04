Wuhan tests 10 million for virus, finds only 300 asymptomatic cases

Nearly 10 million people have been tested for coronavirus in the Chinese city of Wuhan, The Guardian reports, quoting AP.

The city launched a 19-day campaign to test everyone in the city, and, reassuringly, only 300 positive cases were located, all of which were asymptomatic. Furthermore, tests of the close contacts of the 300 revealed that they had not contracted the virus.

According to official Chinese figures, a full 80% of China's coronavirus cases occurred in Wuhan, where the virus is thought to have originated.