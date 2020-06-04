Coronavirus invades Sderot high school & 3 Ashdod preschools

Two students from Makif Gutvirt Klali High School in Sderot have tested positive for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, three preschools in Ashdod have been forced to close after a preschool teacher who taught in all three locations was found to have contracted the virus.

Around 50 educational institutions across the country have shut their doors in the last few weeks due to the continued spread of the epidemic, and thousands of students and staff are in isolation.