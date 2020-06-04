Smotrich: 'Sovereignty is the sugar-coating for a Palestinian state'

MK Betzalel Smotrich (Yamina) has criticized statements made by Yesha Council Head David Elhayani, saying Elhayani should take back his words. Elhayani had suggested that the "Deal of the Century" peace plan being promoted by the Trump administration showed that Trump was no friend of Israel.

"Elyahani's words were unfortunate, and they would have been better left unsaid," Smotrich told Galei Tzahal. "He should apologize."

Smotrich went on to blame Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu for the situation in which the State of Israel now finds itself. "He didn't want us [Yamina] in the coalition, because he didn't want to get into all the details of the Trump plan," Smotrich alleged. "He is offering sovereignty as a sugar-coating over acceptance of a Palestinian state, and this is a disastrous development."