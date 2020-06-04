Drop in public confidence in G7 countries' response to pandemic

A new poll has revealed that public trust in government handling of the Covid-19 crisis is on the wane in the G7 nations, The Guardian reports.

48% of respondents approved of the way in which their governments were dealing with the pandemic, down from 50% in April and 54% in March.

The United Kingdom saw the largest drop in public confidence - a fall of 18 points. Five other G7 countries (the US, Canada, Germany, France, and Italy) saw drops of between two and six points. Only Japan showed an increase.