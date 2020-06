10:30 Reported News Briefs Sivan 12, 5780 , 04/06/20 Sivan 12, 5780 , 04/06/20 38-year-old man indicted for indecent assault & other offenses The State's cyber unit has issued an indictment against a resident of the Sharon region, a 38-year-old man who is accused of indecent assaults including on a minor, sexual harassment of a minor, dissemination of false information via computer, destruction of evidence, and other offenses. ► ◄ Last Briefs