|
10:24
Reported
News BriefsSivan 12, 5780 , 04/06/20
Tokyo weighing its options for 2021 Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics, originally to have been held this July in Japan, have already been postponed to 2021 and while a further delay has been ruled out, it is already clear that the regular format for the Olympics and Paralympics will have to be adjusted.
The Guardian reports that various options are under consideration, including mandatory Covid-19 checks for athletes and spectators alike, limiting movement in the area, and cutting down on the number of spectators permitted.
Last Briefs