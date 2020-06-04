Missionaries posting flyers in children's playgrounds

Children's playgrounds in Kiryat Malachi and Kiryat Gat have been found plastered with colorful flyers posted by missionaries, attempting to lure young children to Christianity.

Dozens of parents reported the flyers to Yad L'Achim, who sent their activists out to discover who was behind the flyers. One activist in a playground in Kiryat Malachi spotted four children hanging flyers and destroying public property in the process. When the children realized they were being filmed, they called out to their father, who was hiding nearby, and known missionary Scott Lewis appeared and tried to distance the activist, who called a haredi member of the municipality to the scene.

Deputy Mayor Rabbi Betzalel Mizrachi arrived at the playground and was shocked at what he saw. He then arranged for a notice to be sent to Lewis' home ordering him to pay a fine of NIS 5,000.

Yad L'Achim has announced that it intends to appeal to Internal Security Minister Amir Ohana, asking him to order the police to enforce Clause 368A of the penal code, which states that, "Someone who conducts a conversion ceremony for a minor, or engages in any other activity aimed at getting a minor to convert out of his religion, faces punishment of up to six months in prison."