MK Peretz writes to Jewish Home members explaining why he joined gov't

Minister for Heritage and Jerusalem Affairs MK Rafi Peretz (Jewish Home) has sent out a letter to his party's members and activists, detailing the reasons for his decision to join the government as well as what he sees as the necessary steps to be taken by the Jewish Home party.

Peretz told party members that he had ordered the party's director-general, Nir Orbach, to prepare a plan to deal with the future of the party. "Following what we promised at the outset, we are working to rejuvenate the Jewish Home party. I have told the party's director-general, Nir Orbach, to present me with a comprehensive plan that is to include a timetable for action, and we plan to publish the plan he develops as soon as possible."