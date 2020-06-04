09:26
  Sivan 12, 5780 , 04/06/20

Putin declares state of emergency following massive Siberian oil spill

Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared a state of emergency following the collapse of a fuel tank at a power plant in the Siberian city of Norilsk last week. The incident resulted in a huge oil spill - 20,000 tons of diesel fuel have leaked into a river inside the Arctic Circle.

Putin is reportedly furious at the management of the plant for not reporting the incident immediately.

