Sivan 12, 5780 , 04/06/20
Putin declares state of emergency following massive Siberian oil spill
Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared a state of emergency following the collapse of a fuel tank at a power plant in the Siberian city of Norilsk last week. The incident resulted in a huge oil spill - 20,000 tons of diesel fuel have leaked into a river inside the Arctic Circle.
Putin is reportedly furious at the management of the plant for not reporting the incident immediately.
