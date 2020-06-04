|
09:17
Reported
Sivan 12, 5780 , 04/06/20
45 people indicted for weapons & drug dealing
45 people from across the country have been indicted this morning on charges of illegal dealing in weapons, ammunition, and dangerous substances in large quantities.
During the past year, police have been conducting covert operations designed to uncover weapons dealers, posing as dealers themselves. One such undercover officer managed to acquire M-16 and Kalashnikov rifles, guns, and ammunition, as well as cocaine and heroin.
