MK Michaeli calls on NSC head to publish report on annexation

MK Merav Michaeli (Labor) has sent an urgent request to the head of the National Security Council, asking him to compile and publish a report on the potential consequences of unilateral annexation by Israel of parts of Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley.

In her letter, Michaeli wrote that, "Even those who support annexation know that we're talking about a process that is accompanied by many and serious dangers with far-reaching consequences for the security of the State of Israel and its future existence. The very fact that there does not currently exist any comprehensive study of the consequences of annexation makes the dangers that much more serious for the State. The Prime Minister does not have the right to take irresponsible steps without carefully weighing the various positions held by defense experts, and without giving the legislature the opportunity to be informed on and involved in the process."