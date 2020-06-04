Bir Hadaj Mayor: IDF soldiers steal weapons & transfer to Bedouins

Salim Danfiri, mayor of the village of Bir Hadaj, was interviewed on Reshet Bet and asked to comment on the recent altercation between IDF soldiers and local Bedouins in Tze'elim.

"There are kids who steal food, and youths who steal handbags - it happens - but our residents don't steal weapons," Danfiri said. "This was a crime, what happened here. There are videos that haven't been released yet. In any case, if you want to know who's stealing the weapons - it's the IDF soldiers themselves, and they pass them on to the Bedouins."