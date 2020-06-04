Yamina: Gov't buckled under pressure from PA, gave prize to terror

The Yamina party has sharply attacked the government, following news that it has suspended application of an order stopping the transfer of "wages" to Palestinian security prisoners and the families of "martyred" terrorists.

"The Netanyahu-Gantz government has handed a huge prize to Palestinian terror this morning," their statement reads. "The government has essentially granted the Palestinian Authority permission to transfer funds to murderous terrorists and their families. They have buckled under the pressure of the Palestinian Authority, and suspended the order implemented by the previous Defense Minister, Naftali Bennett," head of the Yamina party.