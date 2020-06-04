Abu Shahadeh: 'I met thousands of people this week'

MK Samy Abu Shahadeh of the Joint List, who has just tested positive for coronavirus, told Reshet Bet that, "I met with thousands of people in the last week. I went to visit mourners and to family celebrations. I went to demonstrations. I sat on Knesset committees, and in the plenum, and I ate in the Knesset cafeteria."

Abu Shahadeh went into isolation on Tuesday following his diagnosis. Today a meeting of specialist advisers is to be held to decide on which steps to take in the Knesset. Today's Knesset business has been cancelled.