08:48
News BriefsSivan 12, 5780 , 04/06/20
Stolen Apple devices disabled, thieves warned to return loot
It is being reported that Apple has taken unusual steps in response to the widespread looting taking place in cities across the United States.
On every Apple device stolen will appear a text message telling the holder to return the device to the store from which it was looted (including the name of the specific store), and warning the thief that the device has been disabled and will be monitored by local authorities.
