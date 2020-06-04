|
News BriefsSivan 12, 5780 , 04/06/20
Sports Minister: Crowding outside stadiums endangers lives
Sport and Culture Minister Yehiel Tropper has stated that the crowding of fans seen outside football stadiums is a "severe breach of regulations and is likely to endanger the lives of many."
He added that, "We are working together with the Health Ministry to think of ways to organize the crowds in a way that will not constitute a threat to health. If the crowding we have seen until now continues, we will not be able to continue to hold sports matches."
