News BriefsSivan 12, 5780 , 04/06/20
Obama calls on mayors to revise rules governing police use of force
Former US President Barack Obama has called for mayors in cities across America to revise the rules governing use of force by police under their jurisdiction, following the widespread violence and rioting in many parts of the United States, sparked by the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week.
Obama noted that during his tenure as President, a special committee was formed to address the issue of police violence against members of the black community, and he called on mayors to adopt the recommendations of the committee.
