Defense Ministry freezes order to stop payments to security prisoners

An order preventing banks operating in the Palestinian Authority from transferring wages to security prisoners and the relatives of terrorists has been suspended, Reshet Bet reported this morning.

The order came into force less than a month ago, under which all banks operating in the Palestinian Authority were required to freeze or close accounts being utilized for such transfers. Now the order is being suspended for a period of 45 days, following a decision made by Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

Officials within the Defense Ministry have confirmed the report, explaining that the step is being taken in accordance with advice received from senior defense officials who wish to reassess the situation in light of the sensitivity of the matter.